A doctor and his female patient were killed after an ambulance carrying them from Dehradun to Delhi rammed into a parked truck in Deoband on Saturday night.

Three others, including the son of the woman patient sustained serious injuries and were admitted to an area hospital in a critical condition.

Confirming two deaths and injuries to three in this accident the Circle Officer of Deoband informed that the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and the injured admitted to a city hospital where they are being treated upon for their injuries.

According to the police, an ambulance with a burns patient Sunita Kashyap of Adarsh Nagar locality in Dehradun was on way to Delhi on Saturday night after the doctors referred her in view of her critical condition. Doctor Gaurav Kumar, Sunita’s son Shubham Kashyap, and his friend Anubhav Chauhan were also travelling in the ambulance which was driven by Vaibhav Pandey.

While going at a high speed on the Deoband flyover, Vaibhav spotted a truck parked in the middle of the flyover and failed to apply the brakes on time. As a result, the ambulance rammed into the stationary truck with a massive force.

The eyewitnesses rushed for help and informed the Police immediately which arrived quickly. The injured were rushed to the hospital while the dead bodies of patient Sunita and doctor Gaurav, who died on the spot, were sent for postmortem.

The police also informed the relatives of the deceased and the injured in Dehradun.