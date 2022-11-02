DMK lobbies with Opposition parties for removal of TN Governor

The ongoing tussle between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi over a host of issues snowballed into a major confrontation with the DMK mobilising the Opposition against the state governor.

The DMK has dashed off a letter to all the Opposition parties urging them to sign a petition addressed to President Draupadi Murmu calling for immediate removal of RN Ravi from the post of governor.

After receiving DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu’s letter, the Congress has agreed to sign the memorandum for the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor.

In may be recalled here that CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, at a recent press conference in New Delhi had called on the Opposition parties to come together for a joint protest against the acts of governors which are mostly “undemocratic and anti-Constitutional”.

The CPI-M and the LDF government in Kerala are engaged in a bitter feud with the state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on issues of the posting of vice-chancellors. With the governor seeking removal of K N Balagopal as Kerala Finance Minister has further infuriated the CPI-M leadership.

The CPI, another ally of the DMK, has gone a step further calling for abolishing the post of governors in India. The CPI National general secretary, D Raja has said that the post of governor must be abolished.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is in a running fight with the DMK government of the state in contentious issues including the NEET for Medical Entrance exams.