Dissention in Telangana Congress over ticket distribution

The Telangana Congress faced dissidence over the second list of candidates with the supporters of a former MLA resorting to stone pelting and vandalising at the party headquarters after he was denied a ticket with the party choosing to nominate former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Moreover, the chairman of the Minorities Department of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee also sent in his resignation and made several allegations against state Congress president A Revanth Reddy including that nominations were being sold to the highest bidder.

Similarly, R Madhavi Reddy, a ticket aspirant from Palair constituency, demanded that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who switched from BRS to Congress, should give up his ticket in favour of those who had been with the Congress alleging that he was parachute leader.

Supporters of former MLA of Jubilee Hills, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy today raised slogans at Congress headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, burned party flags and damaged the photographs of Revanth Reddy. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who lost in 2014 and 2018, expressed shock after he was denied the ticket saying “Jubilee Hills is the only seat in Hyderabad where Congress is likely to win. It is surprising that the ticket was given to somebody not associated with the constituency.”

He claimed that AICC in charge of Telangana Manik Rao Thakre had assured him of re-nomination. He had even prevented Azharuddin from holding meetings in the Jubilee Hills area. The son of a popular trade union leader, P Janardhan Reddy, popularly known as PJR resigned from the party after he was denied the ticket. His sister P Vijaya Reddy was, however, given Congress ticket from Khairtabad constituency which was represented by her father till his death.

With BRS-turned-Congress leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao given a ticket along with his son Rohith those who have been denied a ticket because of “one family one ticket” resolution of the Congress have expressed their resentment.