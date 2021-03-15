With most parties having decided on their candidates without much murmur inside their camps, Congress seems to be the only party in Tamil Nadu facing the heat of distressed cadres and leaders who aspired for candidature of their choices much before the announcement of list of candidates that was released close to midnight on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BJP on Sunday announced its first list with the names of six candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party is in alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and has been given 20 seats.

Dissidence erupted in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters in Chennai before the party finally announced its first list of 21 candidates for the 6 April polls after a meeting of the Congress’ central election committee chaired by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi.

A few hours after TNCC cadres started their protest at the party’s headquarters in Chennai, Karur MP Jothimani took to social media, alleging the party was selecting wrong candidates, preferring money power over transparency.

Slamming the party, the Congress leader said it was not ready to take their suggestions and added that even candidates who have winning chances were being ignored. Several other local leaders came out in support of her sentiments on social media.

Congress, which fought hard with DMK to win 25 seats in the state, in fact, has an edge this time in the state with former national president Gandhi’s three visits well before poll preparations started. Rahul Gandhi, who appeared in several roadshows instead of rallies in the state connected with the youth, is a deciding factor.

Congress will be directly facing off against the BJP directly in five constituencies, including Coimbatore South, Vilavankodu, Kolachel, Udhagamandalam and Karaikudi.

For the Assembly polls, where Congress is contesting in 25 seats, they have named Mayura S Jayakumar to contest in Coimbatore (South) where actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will contest.

TNCC’s working president Jayakumar was always a favourite candidate for the seat and had even contested from there for the previous Assembly elections and stood second in the constituency.

In Udhagamandalam, the party has fielded R Ganesh. In 2016, he secured 67,747 votes beating the AIADMK candidate in the constituency. In Karaikudi, Congress has announced a candidate named S Mangudi for the polls.

While the first list has no women, it sees several relatives getting seats for the Assembly elections. ST Ramachandran, son of party MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar, has been chosen to contest in Aranthangi. Son of former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan, Thirumurugan Evera has been named for Erode (East). R. Mohan Kumaramangalam, son of late Union minister Rangarajan and Urvasi S. Amirtharaj, son of late Congress MLA Selvaraj, is contesting from Srivaikundam.

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan will contest the Assembly polls from Dharapuram constituency, while Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai. BJP state vice- president and former IPS officer K Annamalai will make his electoral debut from the Aravakurichi seat against DMK’s R Elango.

Senior BJP leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi. BJP women’s wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan will face off against Congress’s Mayura Jayakumar and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore South.

Khushboo Sundar has been allotted the Thousand Lights constituency and will go up against DMK’s N Ezhilan. Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan will face off against DMK’s Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.