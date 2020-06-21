Disney- Hotstar has launched a series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday.

The web series has a total of 17 episodes in which different postures of Yoga has been shown.

It is an animated show in which a representational personality of PM Narendra Modi has been shown.

“Celebrate #InternationalYogaDay with the Hon. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi. Let’s begin with Surya Namaskar,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on 6th International Yoga Day gave the message of solidarity and universal brotherhood.

He also stressed on developing immunity through Yoga by strengthening our respiratory system which is the most vulnerable part in the fight against global pandemic novel coronavirus.

In his address, PM congratulated the nation and said this International Yoga Day is a day of solidarity and the day gives the message of universal brotherhood.