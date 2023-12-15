Director IB, DG NIA meets Assam CM in Delhi

Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Kumar Deka and Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday, a government official said.

During their meeting at the Assam House, the chiefs of both the Central agencies discussed security related matters with the chief minister, the official said.

The NIA DG also briefed the chief minister about the Rohingya infiltration in which Assam had registered a case with Tripura and the raids carried out in as many as 44 places across the Northeastern region.

Former Special Director, IB, AK Mishra, who is presently advisor of North East Affairs, also met the chief minister, the official added.

Later, talking to reporters, the chief minister informed that the Central and state governments are pursuing talks with ULFA(I) seriously while final touches are being given to the peace agreement with the pro-talk ULFA faction which is likely to be signed this month or January next year.