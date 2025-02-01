Diplomats visit Mahakumbh,say event reflects India’s rich culture

A large delegation of 118 diplomats and foreign guests arrived in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025 on Saturday.The dignitaries, hailing from various countries, were visibly moved by the scale and spiritual depth of the event, which they described as a powerful reflection of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Expressing their gratitude, the guests noted their fortune in being part of such a historic occasion. They also praised the meticulous arrangements made by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their visit. Upon arrival, they were warmly welcomed, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the sacred event.

Keiichi ONO, Ambassador of Japan to India, stated, “I am delighted that the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs organized this trip for diplomats. The Mahakumbh Mela is a unique event, particularly this year, and I’m eager to experience it and understand Hindu culture.”

Mariano Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, said, “I am delighted to be part of this significant ceremony. It brings me great joy to follow the traditions here.”

Similarly, Diana Mikneviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, expressed her joy stating that she has been connected to India for many years.

She added, “I’ve always wanted to visit but never had the chance to attend a Kumbh. Today, during this special and auspicious Maha Kumbh, I feel fortunate to be in India. The atmosphere is truly inspiring for both my eyes and soul. I will take a holy dip here. This event is a true reflection of Indian heritage and culture, something to be proud of.”