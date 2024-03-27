Dilip Ghosh apologizes for controversial remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is not new to controversy and show caused by his party for his derogatory remarks on the chief minister, came up with a bizarre apology saying, “I always call a spade a spade. This is not the first time that controversy has kicked off out of my remarks. Still, I would prefer to talk straight and won’t choose to change what I’ve said.”

Ghosh, while campaigning in Burdwan town, said today, “There’s nothing foul in my mind about the chief minister personally. I’ve criticized the way she’s trying to mislead and confuse the masses. Many, including my party higher-ups, have disliked the words that I’d used. I’m sorry for those words.”

He immediately sharpened his attack against the Trinamul Congress and its party chief Mamata Banerjee saying, “Once her party men use dirty words against our leader Subhendu Adhikari and his elderly father, it’s surprising that Mamata Banerjee never warned her party men to restrain. Why? Is it just because they are male members of society?”

