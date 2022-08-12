Dharmendra Pradhan calls on youth to take Indian values to the world

Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the youth to share Indian values, ethos, knowledge and models with the world.

Addressing Yuva Samvad “[email protected]” in New Delhi on Friday, the minister said that in the 21st century the spirit and sincerity with which our freedom fighters fought for our freedom, our youth today must also inculcate the same spirit and sincerity to take India to greater heights, especially in these 25 years of the Amrit Kaal. The world looks at India with great hope.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik were also present on the occasion.

Pradhan said that in the thousands of years of our history, our Yuva Shakti has taken the lead in shaping the destiny of our country. Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Baji Rout, Rani Gaidinliu and countless others like them inspired us and led the fight from the front during their prime youth, he added.

The Minister pointed out that India is blessed with rich civilisational roots. The onus of taking this legacy ahead is on our spirited young demography.

Pradhan urged youth of the country that while they should be aware of their rights, they must also be mindful of their duties and responsibilities towards the nation. They must assume greater responsibilities for solving global problems, he added.

Pradhan stated that the talent, tenacity and spirit of our youth is inspiring and encouraging. He appreciated the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for organising Yuva Samvad, especially at such an important time when we are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the 75th year of our independence. He hoped that these dialogues will create a positive vibe in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says youth is the engine which drives the nation towards success. Now it is the duty of our youth to guide the country towards the peak of success during Amrit Kaal. In Amrit Kaal, the youth must set Amrit Goals and discharge their duties with responsibility to achieve these Goals. Youth have to make the largest contribution to nation building and make the country Vishwaguru, he added.

Thakur further said that the Department of Youth Affairs will organise 750 Yuva Samvad programmes across the country right down to the grassroots level to give them a platform to express their views on various issues of National and International importance and to share their thoughts.

The Minister said that four ‘Es’ are central for growth and development of the youth in the country i.e. Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment.

Highlighting the importance of volunteerism, the Minister said that every youth can render Yeoman’s service to the nation through volunteerism. Areas like energy and environment conservation, Fit India, swachh bharat, campaign against drug addiction, poshan abhiyan are some of the key areas in which the youth can make their valuable contribution.

Thakur urged the youth to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. Tiranga is a symbol of unity of 130 crore Indians, the Minister said. He added that freedom fighters sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle but what is now required from youth is “Yogdaan not Balidaan” to make the country Vishwaguru.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for YAS Nisith Pramanik stressed upon the need of youth engagement in nation building. Pramanik appreciated the role of NYKS and NSS volunteers as front-line warriors during the time of pandemic. Taking inspiration from PM’s Sankalp se Sidhhi Mantra, India’s youth has now become job creators from job seekers.

Secretary, Youth Affairs, Shri Sanjay Kumar highlighted that the youth being the major part of India’s population have the responsibility to contribute towards nation building.

750 Yuva Samvad programmes across the country will provide an opportunity to the participating youth to express their views on various issues of National and International importance. Moreover, the event will provide them a platform to connect with each other and share their thoughts.