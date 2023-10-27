Dhami bats for Uttarakhand-Tamil Sangamam to boost ‘religious’ ties with south

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pitched for organising Uttarakhand-Tamil Sangamam on the lines of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam held in Varanasi in 2022 for ushering in “religious ties” between the hill state and Tamil Nadu.

He made the announcement during the Chennai leg of his roadshow on Thursday to garner attention towards the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Dehradun on December 8 and 9.

He also tried to portray Adi Kailash and Manaskhand temples in the state, which were recently visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as one of the main attractions of Uttarakhand.

Addressing a gathering of investors, Dhami said, “We will hold a similar Uttarakhand-Tamil Sangamam to further integrate the religious ties between Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.”

“The two states are spiritually connected. Rameshwaram, Kedarnath and Adi Kailash are renowned tourist destinations with lord Shiva as a common connect between the two states. The Uttarakhand-Tamil sangamam will be taken forward in coming days,” he said.

As the chief minister appealed to investors in Chennai to come to Uttarakhand for doing their businesses, he said his government signed MoUs worth Rs 10,150 crore with various industrial groups in the southern state.

These included mainly industries pertaining to healthcare, pharma and energy sector, he said.

Dhami underlined that apart from being the world-class tourist destination, there is immense potential in the hill state for investment in sectors like food processing, auto component manufacturing, education and health. He said Uttarakhand is proactive and investment friendly with the basic mantra of “Peace to Prosperity”.