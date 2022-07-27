DGP approves works worth Rs. 12 crore from Rajasthan Police Development Fund

The Director General of Rajasthan Police Mr. M L Lather today approved various developmental works and plans worth Rs.12 crores from the Police Development Fund after holding its meeting here at PHQ.

DGP who is the Chairman of the Police Development Fund said a budget sum of Rs.52 lakh was approved for the work of modernization and strengthening of 71 Mobile Investigation Units (MIU) and the need for a Smart Class Room.

An amount of more than Rs 2 crore will be spent on modernization and strengthening of these MIU and approval was also given to install mobile data terminals in new police vehicles with necessary technical features, the DG said.

Among other projects, according to the DGP, an amount of Rs 46 lakh has been approved for Smart District Training Center, and Rs 23 lakh for Computer Lab at PTS Alwar. Similarly, Rajasthan Police Academy will get a sanction of Rs 35 lakh for a research lab and study center, Rs 10 lakh for ground level cum cleaner, and Rs 8 lakh for a smart podium sound system, and Rs 7 lakh for a car driving simulator.

A budget of Rs.125 lakh has also been sanctioned for modernization and strengthening of the ERT branch of RAC of Rajasthan Police. An amount of ₹ 80 lakh has been sanctioned for the provision of a computer lab for RAC and one crore 21 lakh for strengthening various training facilities in the Intelligence Training Academy.

Similarly, a grant budget of Rs.30 lakh has also been approved for Digital Device Forensic Solution Software for Intelligence Branch.

The meeting was also addressed by DG-Intelligence Umesh Mishra, and ADG Planning, Modernisation, and Welfare Govind Gupta.