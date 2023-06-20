Devotees to get darshan of Ram Lalla in grand temple of Ayodhya on January 24-25

The much-awaited grand Ram temple under construction in the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi complex here will open in January 2024 and devotees will start getting darshan of Ramlala in the grand sanctum sanctorum on January 24-25.

The festival of life consecration of Ramlala will start from Makar Sankranti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also come to Ayodhya to enshrine Ramlala in the grand sanctum sanctorum.

Talking private news channel on Tuesday, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, said that by December 2023, the Ram Mandir contruction will be completed.

“The ground floor work of the three-storey Ram temple has been completed and Ramlala’s life should be consecrated after Makar Sankranti between January 14-15 2024 and from January 24- 25 it will be opened for the devotees.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also said in the public meeting held in Bharatkund on June 15 that Ramlala’s idol will be installed by the hands of PM Narendra Modi.

The work of construction of the immovable idol of Ramlala for consecration is also going on at a fast pace. The idol will be ready by November.