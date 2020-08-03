Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday questioned the role of Mumbai Police in the handling of the case.

“It is really very strange that why Maharashtra Government is coming under unnecessary suspicion by not allowing Bihar Police to perform their duties,” Fadnavis said.

Giving reference of the earlier other state police’s visit in the state, he said, “A medical team from Kerala visited Mumbai, UP Police came to investigate Vikas Dubey case, a team from Bihar police is already working in Mumbai since 4 days but none of them were quarantined then why only an SP rank officer is treated differently?”

“The movement of officers doing official public service can’t be stopped by putting them in quarantine in these testing times of Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Cautioning the Maharashtra government, he said, “Instead of solving the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, such behaviour will only result into huge public outcry and disbelief amongst the people about the investigation.”

Earlier in the day, in a startling revelation, the Mumbai Police had said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had googled his own name and of his former manager Disha Salian — who committed suicide on June 9 — as well as words related to death and mental disorder in his last few hours.

The police have retrieved this information from his mobile phone and laptop.

Sushant searched for words like “painless death”, “schizophrenia” and “bipolar disorder” on Google, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Commissioner Singh revealed these details while interacting with the press.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.