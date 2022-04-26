Determined to see Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is strategic failure: European Commission

Describing Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine as a direct threat to the security of entire Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today asserted that countries in the continent were determined to see that ”this unjustified and unprovoked aggression” was a strategic failure.

She said European countries were doing all they could to help Ukraine fight for its freedom and have imposed effective sanctions against Russia.

Leyen was addressing the ”Raisina Dialogue” as the chief guest this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there at the inaugural event.

She said the images coming from Russia’s attack on Ukraine have shocked the whole world. ”Two weeks ago, I visited Bucha, the suburb of Kyiv which was devastated by Russian troops as they withdrew from the north of Ukraine. I saw bodies lined up on the ground, saw mass graves. I listened to survivors of atrocious crimes Russian soldiers have committed. These are severe violations of international laws: targeting and killing innocent civilians, redrawing borders by force, and subjugating the will of free people,” she added.

In the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she noted that open and free societies were facing rising challenges. This was not only true for the technological and economic domain but also true for security. ”The reality is that the core principles that underpin peace and security across the world are at stake,” she added.

Layen recalled that Russia and China had forged what seemingly was an unrestrained pact. They declared that friendship between them has no limits, no forbidden areas of cooperation. It was soon followed by Ukraine’s invasion by Russia in February.

She said India-EU shares fundamental values and common interests as vibrant democracies. ”Together, we believe in each country’s right to determine its own destiny; we believe in the rule of law and fundamental rights; we believe that it’s democracy that best delivers for citizens.”

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier foreign policy conference. Organised along the lines of the Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore, and co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Observer Research Foundation, it takes its name from the Raisina Hills, where India’s seat of power resides.