Desperate gangster nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

An absconding gangster, Parveen Yadav, 48, has been nabbed by a team of the special cell after an exchange of fire.

The accused is wanted in seven criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, car-jacking, extortion, assault, arms act, and others, and was carrying a reward of Rs. 50,000 on his head. He is the bad character of Samaypur Badli police station.

Briefing about the encounter that took place in the morning hours of Sunday, DCP, special cell said that the police were in search of the accused for the past three months. After sincere efforts Inspector Shiv Kumar received specific information on August, 14 that said Parveen Yadav would come in a Maruti Baleno car from Mehrauli side and he would go towards Ghitorni village via Chaudhary Jagat Singh Road between 8am to 9am to meet his associate.

A team of the special cell was formed and a trap was laid about 200 meters from MG Road on Jagat Singh Road towards Ghitorni Village.

At about 8.40 am Parveen was spotted coming from Mehrauli side. He was signaled to stop by the police team. But soon after identifying the police team, he tried to make good his escape by reversing the car. The police team responded by blocking his way and warned him to surrender. But instead of obliging the cops the gangster whipped out a pistol and fired at the police team.

The Police team fired back in self-defense and after a brief encounter could be able to overpower him.

A semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from him.

A case under relevant sections was registered in the Special Cell police station and an investigation was initiated.

According to a senior police official, the accused has been involved in a number of heinous crimes including a case of shootout cum murder of a Law student in the Rohini area at KN Katju Marg last year.

Further investigation of the present case and interrogation of the accused is in progress.