Delhi: Woman dies in violence due to water shortage

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in connection with the shocking incident of a woman’s death following violence due to water shortage, and has demanded to immediately suspend the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board within 24 hours.

The Minister has urged the L-G to launch an independent inquiry into the actions of the Chief Secretary and officers from Finance, UD, and DJB, and further called for disciplinary measures against officers who failed to increase water supply.

In her note to the L-G, she had mentioned that the actions and inactions of officers of GNCTD have led to the loss of life in Delhi, and asked the LG that being in-charge of Services and Vigilance, swift and strong action must be taken by the him to give a message to all officers that such negligence will not be tolerated.

“The people of Delhi will be looking towards the Hon’ble LG for immediate action,” the letter reads.

Expressing her anguish over the sad incident, Atishi reminded Saxena about Chief Minister’s clear directions and a roadmap that were provided for improving water supply in Delhi, but despite repeated instructions from the Water Minister to the CEO of Delhi Jal Board and the Chief Secretary, no action has been taken to prevent the impending water crisis.

In her letter she emphasized, alleging that it was due to the negligence of DJB officers that led to a woman’s death, which happened due to water-related violence.

In this matter she said that negligence is criminal and demands immediate, exemplary action against the highest-ranking DJB officers.

She informed the L-G that since April 3, directions had been given to the CS over the summer water supply, further requesting an action report from DJB regarding the issue, and despite.

The same, on April 4, the DJB CEO did not provide information, saying that the Model Code of Conduct was in force, she said.

The Minister has said that it was due to non release of funds by the Finance Department, the DJB had reached to a standstill for the last 8-10 months, alleging that this has been artificially created by senior officers of GNCTD.

The CS and officers from the concerned departments allegedly caused a situation where the DJB had lack of funds in the financial year 2023-24, hindering essential projects like borewell installations, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the issue of water and sewer problems of the people of Delhi has been in news as the woes reportedly remain not addressed, as somewhere there are reports of overflowing drains, while some people don’t get proper water supply.