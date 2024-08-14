Delhi Police secures Yamuna, surrounding areas for I-Day patrolling

The Delhi Police is not leaving any stone unturned in taking security measures for the Independence Day. In this direction, the force has secured the Yamuna River flowing through the city to avert any untoward incident during the celebrations.

Personnel of the Delhi Police, along with the attachment of Central Armed Police Force personnel, are constantly patrolling the waters of Yamuna monitoring the surroundings keeping a hawk’s eye on the river and also its banks.

Armed personnel of the city police equipped with the required gear were seen in boats in the river and also deployed along the banks of the river, despite the rise in its level since some days of heavy rains.

Equipped with binoculars and other equipment, the police personnel are scanning the areas around Yamuna to keep a check on any unusual activity along the river banks and the forest and green areas.

The police are keeping a vigil along all the bridges of the river, areas with dense trees and vegetation, as such has become dense during the monsoons, places that could be used as hideouts or everything that they suspect could be used to create any kind of untoward situation.