Delhi Police provides security to ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma

After receiving several death threats, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been provided with the security by the Delhi Police.

Sharma had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on May 27 alleging that she has been receiving death threats and target hatred against her.

According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered under sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station against unidentified people.

However, during the probe, Sharma lodged another complaint against certain persons regarding promoting enmity.

The Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, “After examining the said complaint, section 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC was added in this case,”.

Nupur Sharma had made controversial statement on a TV channel that set off an international furore.

Due to this, several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have officially protested and demanded an apology.

Following the uproar, the Bharatiya Janata Party suspended Sharma and another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who also made insulting comment against Prophet Muhammad on social media.