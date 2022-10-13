Delhi Police detains AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia from NCW office

Delhi Police on Thursday detained Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Gopal Italia from National Commission for Women (NCW) office in Delhi in a connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting over the issue, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “With the arrest of Gopal Italia, there is huge anger in the Patel community of the whole of Gujarat.”

गोपाल इटालिया की गिरफ़्तारी से पूरे गुजरात के पटेल समाज में भारी रोष है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2022

AAP National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha also reacted to the issue and tweeted, “Gopal Italia is a descendant of Sardar Patel, not afraid of your jail.”

Earlier, National Commission for Women (NCW) President Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested outside her office.

Taking to Twitter today, the NCW chief shared a photograph and said,” All the @AamAadmiPartyhulligons are outside my office creating a ruckus. @CPDelhi @SouthwestDcp @PMOIndia.”

Gopal Italia for making casteist remarks about PM Narendra Modi and said that disparaging the Prime Minister implies insulting the country.

Earlier the commission had summoned the AAP leader Gopal Italia after a video of Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat state unit president Gopal Italia became viral on social media. In the video, Italia can be seen lambasting PM Modi and making casteist remarks about the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Italia over his remark.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said, “Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly.”

“An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values,” he added.

“The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he stated.

(with Inputs from ANI )