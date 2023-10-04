Delhi Police bust criminal gang involved in auto thefts

The Delhi Police have busted a gang of criminals involved in automobile thefts and dismantling of the stolen vehicles. The breakthrough came when cops cracked a digital payment trail in which a suspect purchased a cap before entering the colony from where the gang stole a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday.

In the operation, the police arrested six people, including four automobile thieves and two receivers. The kingpin of the nexus, Anil Kumar, belongs to Aligarh and has 93 cases of stealing vehicles in Delhi and Haryana registered against him.

During the probe, initially the team gathered and analysed CCTV footage near the crime spot wherein two suspects were seen riding a scooty and then committed the theft at around 2.34pm. Following the CCTV footage, the suspects were traced, and it came to light that one of them purchased a cap from a shop near the entry gate of a colony and paid for it through a digital transaction.

Advertisement

On the basis of the details of digital payment, a mobile number was found, but the same was registered on a fake address. However, through technical surveillance, the suspects were identified, and their location was zeroed down at Malviya Nagar.

Following this, a police team from Delhi’s South District conducted a raid and apprehended the kingpin, Anil Kumar. The police then nabbed his other associates based on information revealed by Kumar.