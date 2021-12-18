Delhi Police arrests DRDO official in Rohini Court blast case

The Delhi Police has reportedly solved the case of an IED blast inside Rohini Court that injured a police constable on December 9. The special cell of the police nabbed one employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for allegedly planting a low-intensity bomb inside the courtroom.

The police have ruled out any terror angle in the matter, added the police. According to the police, the accused had planted the bomb for a lawyer of Rohini Court with whom he had a personal enmity over a property for the past six years. This is to be recalled that the police had initiated its investigation by treating the case as one with a terror angle.

Delhi Police nabbed the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage, as per the police. Over 88 cameras were scanned and the suspect was seen coming out of the courtroom a few minutes before the blast. The IED blast took place on December 9 inside courtroom number 102. It was though a low-intensity explosive device, the blast had injured a Delhi Police head constable, who was inside the courtroom at that moment.

The investigation carried out by the special cell led to the revelation that the substance used in manufacturing the explosive device was that ammonium nitrate. The bomb mechanism reportedly comprised a steel tiffin box and a 12-volt two-wheeler battery. The police suspected that the IED was triggered using a remote control.