Delhi LG urges CM Kejriwal to sign proposals sent by CMO

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, on Tuesday, wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to sign the proposals sent by the CMO to his office.

Citing proposals signed by officials from the Kejriwal’s office with comments that they have been ‘seen and approved’ by the CM, the LG’s office said for smooth and effective governance, the CM should sign the proposals himself.

“Proposals have been submitted by your office for my approval/opinion with remarks ‘CM has seen & approved the proposal’ without specifying grounds of urgency warranting such a communication,” the LG office said in a letter to Kejriwal.

According to the letter a copy of which has been accessed through the Manual of Office Procedure 2022, says a file should be submitted with the signature of the principal secretary in the case of the chief minister is either traveling or is sick.

“In view of the above, the current practice of submission of files on a routine basis under the signature of your officials needs to be discouraged/avoided as in the absence of your signature, it is not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by you or not,” the letter by the LG office reads.