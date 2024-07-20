Delhi LG flags ‘willful low-calorie intake’ by Kejriwal in jail; AAP calls it a joke

A letter from Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, alleging “wilful” non-consumption of the prescribed diet by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has sparked a political controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissing the letter as “a joke.”

Citing a report, LG Saxena alleged that Kejriwal, currently lodged in Tihar jail, did not fully consume the prescribed diet between June 6, 2024, and July 13, 2024.

“The report highlights several instances of willful low-calorie intake by the Chief Minister, despite sufficient home-cooked food being provided. The diet monitoring chart indicates that between June 6, 2024, and July 13, 2024, the CM did not fully consume the prescribed diet for all three meals of the day,” Saxena wrote.

The Delhi LG further claimed that Kejriwal’s weight loss appears to be primarily due to reduced calorie intake.

“The LG has expressed concern over the non-consumption of prescribed medical diets and medications by Chief Minister Kejriwal. He has also asked that reasons for this be ascertained from him since deviations could have medical and legal ramifications,” the letter added.

In the letter, the LG stated that prison authorities should advise the Chief Minister to strictly adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin along with the diet.

“Given the history of Type-II Diabetes Mellitus, strict protocols for monitoring blood sugar levels should be established to avoid any ambiguity in this regard,” the letter added.

Reacting to the letter, AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked the LG, “What kind of joke are you making?”

“Would a man reduce his sugar levels at night? This is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you do not understand the disease, then you should not write such a letter. God forbid such a time ever comes to you,” Singh wrote on ‘X’.

The letter from the LG’s office follows AAP’s allegations of a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal in jail.

Claiming that Kejriwal’s sugar levels dropped to 50 on several occasions, AAP leader Atishi stated that the Delhi CM is at risk of a “serious and chronic disease.”

“When sugar levels suddenly decrease, the condition can be fatal, and the patient may not have enough time. The person can suffer a brain stroke, go into a coma, have a brain hemorrhage, or even die,” she said.

“Arvind Kejriwal Ji’s sugar level has dropped to this point five times. It reached 50, and in such cases, the patient is usually admitted to the hospital, but this Bharatiya Janata Party has put his life in danger,” she added.