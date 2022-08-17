Delhi LG files complaint, recommends action against IAS Udit Prakash Rai

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has filed a complaint against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Udit Prakash Rai in two corruption cases for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to give “undue advantage” to an executive engineer. Sources in the Lieutenant Governor’s office shared this information on Wednesday.

Rai is currently posted as Special Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Delhi. Sources said that during his tenure as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), Rai “sort of let go” of executive engineer PS Meena in two disproportionate assets cases. One case was related to Meena’s son and the other was related to his wife.

Sources said, Saxena has recommended action against Rai, a 2007 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, for “misconduct” in the line of official duty.

“The Lt Governor has made this recommendation to the Home Ministry on the basis of confirmation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where Udit Prakash has booked PS Meena, an executive engineer in DAMB, in two corruption cases. A bribe of Rs 50 lakh was allegedly taken to reduce the punishment.” said a source, adding that a complaint in this regard was lodged with the Home Ministry on February 10, 2020.