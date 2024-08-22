Delhi LG concerned over ‘lack of planning’ for hospital projects

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena expressed serious concern over inordinate delays and mismanagement in the construction of 24 hospital projects across the city.

During a review of vacant posts in the Health Department, Saxena highlighted the alarming oversight in planning indicating that approximately 38,000 posts required have not been created or filled for these hospitals.

As per a presentation by the Health Department, the LG was informed that construction for these hospital projects began without taking into consideration necessary equipment, machinery, or manpower.

The LG pointed out that no approvals were made for the manpower required to run these hospitals, nor were any provisions made for essential resources like beds, machines, or equipment.

The Delhi government initiated the redevelopment of 13 existing hospitals as ‘Brown Field’ projects, the construction of four new hospitals as ‘Green Field’ projects, and the re-engineering of seven hospitals into ICU facilities. However, none of these projects took into account the required staff, machinery, or financial allocations, according to the LG’s findings.

The LG further said that the allocated budget for these projects in the financial year 2024-2025 is only Rs 400 crore, while Rs 600 crore has been earmarked for settling arbitration cases in favor of contractors. He indicated that this discrepancy raises concerns about potential corruption, suggesting that these projects may have been tendered with the primary goal of benefiting contractors rather than serving the people of Delhi.

Replying to the allegations, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said each year the cabinet approves the annual budget for the construction of these hospitals which goes to the LG for approval before being tabled in the Legislative Assembly. It is no secret that these hospitals were under construction for a few years. And it is entirely the work of the LG and the departments under him which have to create new posts of doctors, specialists, and paramedics and then recruit them through UPSC and DSSSB.