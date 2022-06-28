Delhi LG complains to CM against Sisodia on tainted hospital project

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with a reference to his deputy, Manish Sisodia’s letter wherein he questioned the withholding of permission for the construction of Covid hospitals in the National Capital pending an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena pointed out that Sisodia’s statements were factually and legally incorrect.

Defending his stand that he can’t give permission for the construction of the hospitals pending ACB inquiry into the alleged irregularities committed by PWD officials while awarding the work of construction of seven COVID hospitals in Delhi, the LG cited Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act,1988, he wrote Sisodia is unnecessarily politicising a desirable administrative action.

Citing Delhi High Court’s judgement dated 04.08.2016 which held that as per the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi, the ‘Services” falls outside the purview of the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, he said the judgement still holds the field as the Civil Appeal filed by the elected Government on this issue is yet to be heard by the Constitution Bench of Supreme Court.

“Needless to state,” he wrote, “the permission for conducting enquiry into the complaint of corruption against officials of PWD has been granted after careful examination and strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the provisions of law as settled by the Courts.”

He further said, “Given the fact that the alleged irregularities in the above case are yet to be enquired into by ACB, the assertion of the Deputy Chief Minister that the matter was closed by my predecessor after conducting thorough inquiry appears strange. The notings in the file bear out the fact that the case was never closed and as such the claim that the case has been reopened is entirely incorrect. Needless to mention that such unverified claims and assertions by Deputy CM are unwarranted and appear to be an attempt to mislead the general public on this issue. ”

Reminding the chief minister that they had a consensus on the policy of “zero tolerance” against corruption, the LG wrote, “Accordingly, I would like to reiterate my commitment towards fighting corruption and expect your cooperation in this endeavour. In the interest of good governance, I would further urge you to advise your Ministers to refrain from such unproductive and poorly evidenced assertions, which are both misleading and obstructive in nature.”