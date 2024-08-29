Delhi LG appeals to people to come forward in solving traffic problems

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday appealed to people to come forward in solving traffic and parking problems in the city as proactive stakeholders.

The LG made the appeal while chairing the fourth review meeting on traffic and parking woes in the national capital.

During the meeting, Saxena directed Delhi Traffic Police to re-launch the modified and upgraded version of the Traffic Sentinel Mobile App, which aims at enhancing people’s participation in the management of traffic as direct stakeholders. Citizens will now be able to complain of traffic violations, help the police track them and contribute to managing traffic in the city.

The LG asked to re-launch the existing Traffic Sentinel Mobile App as ‘Traffic Prahari’, starting 1st September, which serves as a platform for the common citizens to report traffic/parking violations and thus helps in regulating city traffic.

The Traffic Sentinel scheme (TSS) is a unique scheme where common citizens act as the eyes and ears of Delhi Traffic Police and help reduce the number of traffic violations on roads by reporting the same to the police.

To further encourage citizens’ participation, the LG asked to introduce a monthly rewards system for the ‘Traffic Prahari’, unlike the previous system of giving away annual rewards to the traffic sentinels.

As part of this, a first reward of Rs 50,000, 2nd reward of Rs 25,000, 3rd reward of Rs 15,000 and 4th reward of Rs 10,000 will be given every month to the top four performers, based on the points earned through their activities and reporting of traffic violations The first monthly rewards would be distributed in the first week of October, after analyzing the activities of the ‘Traffic Praharis’ through the month of September.

The LG said the Traffic Sentinel scheme would provide the citizens with an opportunity to participate with Delhi Traffic Police in maintaining the city traffic and preventing traffic violations.

He said this would additionally provide avenues of income to the people as well as contribute constructively and significantly in governance. He exuded confidence that this model of citizens’ participation would prove effective in creating awareness about citizen’s rights and responsibilities while being the partners of the government.

In this reward based scheme, a person can download the mobile App from Google Play Store on Android Platform and App store on iOS platform and get himself/herself registered using the registered mobile number. Once registered, this app enables the Praharis to report traffic violations to traffic police with their registered mobile.