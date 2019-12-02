The Delhi government on Sunday “strongly recommended” the rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case.

In the recommendation, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said this was the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes.

“This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in the mercy petition, strongly recommend for rejection,” Jain wrote on the review petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the death penalty.

The petition was forwarded to the city government after the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court rejected it, saying “he does not deserve any mercy”.

The file will go to Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and later to the Union Home Ministry.

A 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail. Four of the convicts were sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013, and the verdict confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court in May 2017, which also dismissed their review petition in July 2018.

The rape and murder victim’s mother Asha Devi on Monday welcomed Delhi government’s decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. She also expressed hope that the accused will be hanged to death soon.

Asha Devi also condemned the rape and murder of the Hyderabad woman veterinarian, terming it “barbaric”.

“Unlike us who had to fight for 7 years, she should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur,” the Delhi rape victim’s mother said.

Nirbhaya’s parents had last month approached the Patiala House Court to expedite the procedure for the hanging of the four rapists, as the two judges hearing the case earlier were transferred.

On October 31, the Tihar Jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts in the case stating the death penalty would be executed in seven days if they don’t challenge it through a mercy plea.

(With inputs from IANS)