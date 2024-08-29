Delhi govt failed to improve air quality: Sachdeva’s counter to Rai’s claims

Calling the claims made by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on the city’s pollution situation as false and misleading, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the pollution situation in Delhi during 2023 was worse as compared to the year 2016.

He said 2023 was the darkest year in Delhi’s history in terms of pollution and alleged due to dust and increased pressure of stubble burning in Punjab, pollution during winter was the worst, and even the air quality during the summer was very poor.

He said even in 2024, after January and February, the pollution level remained high during the summer months of May and June, and added that the Kejriwal Government completely failed to improve the air pollution situation.

“Delhi’s air only clears for a few days when there is heavy rain or strong winds,” Sachdeva added.

Taking a dig at Rai, Sachdeva said while the environment minister makes statements about winter pollution daily, he remains silent on the biggest contributor to the issue, which he alleged was the stubble burning in Punjab.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that Rai should answer whether he has held any meeting with his own party’s Chief Minister in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on the issue.

He demanded that the Kejriwal Government should answer what action plan it has to reduce pollution caused by dust.