Delhi govt committed to providing basic facilities in villages: Rai

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government is taking all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, drains and multipurpose community centres in villages.

“These development works related to the Development Department are being done through Irrigation and Flood Control Department, MCD and other government departments,” Rai said.

He further added, “The Kejriwal government is committed to providing basic facilities to the people of Delhi living in urban areas as well as to the people living in rural areas.”

Rai said Delhi Village Development Board was formed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure development in the villages of Delhi, whose main objective is to ensure all kinds of basic amenities in the villages of Delhi.

In order to expedite the development work of Delhi’s villages, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Rai, with the officers of the Development Department at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

“The ongoing and unfinished projects were discussed at the review meeting, and IF&C department officers were instructed to finish the village development work within the stipulated time. Along with this, it has been decided to organize the meeting of the Delhi Village Development Board on May 25 at the Delhi Secretariat. Orders have also been given to submit detailed reports of various projects worth Rs 400 crore related to the development of the villages of Delhi,” he said.