Kejriwal skips ED summons again; all part of conspiracy to arrest him, alleges AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons for the third time on Wednesday, saying they were illegal, while AAP leader Atishi said the federal agency has still not replied to the questions of the AAP chief.

Atishi claimed that the ED did not specify in which capacity was Kejriwal being summoned — whether as the Chief Minister or AAP chief or in some other capacity.

Taking a dig at the central government, she alleged that the central agencies have become a tool for the ruling party against the opposition leaders.

She further claimed that the summons to the AAP convenor were politically motivated, and were coming in the wake of the upcoming General Elections.

Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking over the summons and the technicality of what follows beyond three summons, said it was a sub topic of law itself, and he questioned what was being done in accordance with law.

‘’Had there been law, then it should have been used against those people who had joined the BJP, ‘’ Bharadwaj alleged.

Kejriwal did not appear before the federal agency as per summons for the third time in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

However, reportedly, the Delhi CM said he wished to cooperate with the probe agency, but declined to appear before the agency over the summons on Wednesday, claiming they were not as per law.

The third summon by the ED was sent to Kejriwal on December 22, when he was in a Vipassana meditation camp.

Earlier, before leaving for the 10-day mediation , he had skipped the summons issued to him on December 18, asking to appear on December 21.

The ED had initially summoned Kejriwal to join questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam on November 2, which the Delhi CM had skipped, saying that the summons were unsustainable in law.

In response to the summons, he had said that it was also not clear whether he was being summoned as an accused or as a representative of a political party.

“I am also advised that a political party is not covered within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at all,” he added.

Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the FIR filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi’s new excise.

Meanwhile, the AAP said that the ED’s intention was to arrest the Delhi CM and accused the probe agency of working on the directions of the ruling BJP.

Reacting to AAP chief skipping the ED summons for the third time, BJP has come down heavily on Kejriwal, questioning what was behind the AAP leader refraining to join the probe, if he is innocent.

The way he has skipped the ED , it seems there is something he wants to hide, BJP said.