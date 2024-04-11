Delhi Directorate of Vigilance terminates Kejriwal’s personal secy Bibhav Kumar

The NCT’s Directorate of Vigilance has terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a 2007 case registered against him.

The termination order of Kumar was signed by the Special Secretary, Vigilance, YVVJ Rajshekhar.

“The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect,” the order said.

Kumar was accused by one Mahesh Pal, a government servant, of obstructing him from discharging his duty and abusing him. A case was reportedly registered in this regard.

“The Station House Officer, Police Station, Sector-20 Noida, vide Letter dated 29.04.23 (Page 76/C) has informed that the FIR No. 102/2007 was filed on 25.01.2007 by the complainant Sh. Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of IPC against Sh. Rajeev Kwnar S’o Sh. Ram Kewal and Sh. Bibhay Kumar _S/o_ Sh. Maheshwar Roy for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/ threatening the complainant,” the order said.

It further stated that a background check of the personal staff of ministers should be conducted and verified before engaging non-government officials.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate has questioned Kumar in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case.

Last month, Kejriwal was arrested in the same case by the Enforcement Directorate. The Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar Jail where he is under judicial custody till April 15.