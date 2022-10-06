Delhi cop commits suicide by hanging from ceiling

A sub-inspector (SI) with the Delhi Police has committed suicide by hanging himself in his house after cutting his hand vein on Wednesday night.

On information of the incident a police team of the Punjabi Bagh police reached the spot where the cop was found hanging from a ceiling fan of his house. He was having a cut mark on his left wrist.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. An inquest in the matter has proceeded.

During the initial inquiry no foul play was detected. No suspicion has been raised by the family members of the deceased.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Ghanshyam Bansal has identified the deceased as Benny PA (58), a resident of Police Colony, Punjabi Bagh. He was posted as Sub-Inspector in Outer District.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received by the Punjabi Bagh police at about 8.50 pm on Wednesday. During interrogation it was revealed that the deceased was admitted recently in a private hospital due to a chronic disease and other health issues.

It was informed that he was on medical leave till October 3, and resumed his duty a day before committing suicide.