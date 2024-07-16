Delhi Cong to stage protest against power tariff hike

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday announced that the party would stage a protest against the AAP government over Power Purchase Agreement Charge (PPAC) tariff hike on Wednesday.

“All District Congress Committees will hold protest demonstrations on Wednesday against the AAP government for the Power Purchase Agreement Charge tariff hike by nearly 9 per cent by DISCOMS in collusion with the government to fleece the power consumers,” he said.

The Delhi Congress Chief said the demonstration will be held at over 50 places across the national capital.

Advertisement

He also appealed to the people of Delhi to join the Congress demonstration as the party was fighting for the cause of the consumers.

Notably, the Delhi BJP on Monday took to the streets in various parts of the national capital against the PPAC, pension surcharge, meter charge and the load surcharge.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Congress chief while addressing a meeting of the office-bearers in Preet Vihar (East Delhi) said that after Congress’ vote share “went up” substantially in the recently Lok Sabha elections, there is renewed enthusiasm among the Congress workers and general public that the party will perform much more strongly in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Attacking the AAP, he said, “People are now looking for change as they are fed up with the misrule, incompetence and corruption of the AAP government.”

He alleged that AAP and BJP only blame each other for their failures and incompetence without doing any constructive work to address the problems of the people.