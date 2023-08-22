Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow her to meet minor and mother.

The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Ms. Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Union Minister Amit Shah in the matter of rape of a 16 year old girl by a WCD officer of Delhi Government.

In her letter to Union Home Minister, DCW Chief has requested him to intervene in the matter and direct authorities to allow her to meet the survivor or her mother. She has also asked the Union Home Minister to shift the survivor urgently to AIIMS for her better treatment and care and if the survivor and her family do not want to be shifted to AIIMS, a team of doctors from AIIMS should be sent to examine the survivor and oversee her treatment. She has also requested to set-up an enquiry into delay by Delhi Police in ensuring arrests in the matter. She has also asked to fix accountability of concerned authorities.

Further, DCW chief has sought an appointment with Amit Shah for an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.

DCW Chairperson Ms. Swati Maliwal stated, “This is a very serious case as the accused man was a government official entrusted with the task of securing the rights of women and children in the Capital. The fact that Delhi Police failed to arrest him for over eight days and disallowed my meeting with the survivor or her family raises serious concerns regarding the conduct of the Police. I have written a letter to Hon’ble Home Minister and I hope that he will take a strong action in this matter.”

The Commission has set up an enquiry in the matter and issued a notice to both the Delhi Police and Delhi Government. Earlier on Monday , Swati Malwial had visited the private hospital at which the girl is presently being treated. She wanted to meet the survivor and/or her family members to ensure proper assistance, medical treatment, compensation, and legal aid. However, she was stopped by the Delhi Police and hospital authorities from entering the premises. The Director as well as the guards of the hospital informed that DCP and ACP of the Delhi Police were present inside the hospital and had directed the authorities to disallow the Delhi Commission for Women from meeting the survivor or her family.

The chief of Delhi Commission of Women informed “After several hours of waiting, the hospital authorities brought out a paper which they claimed was written by the mother of the survivor. The said letter was not addressed to anyone and had two lines written which stated that the mother does not wish to interact with anyone.”