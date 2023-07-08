Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Felicitates JEE and NEET Qualified Students

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated students who qualified for the JEE and NEET exams. Today, CM Arvind Kejriwal honored students from Delhi government schools who achieved these notable accomplishments at Thyagraj Stadium. A total of 1,391 students cleared the NEET exam, while 730 students cleared the JEE exam.

The stadium witnessed a gathering of 5,225 people who participated in the ceremony. An interactive session allowed the students and parents to share their experiences with the audience.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the attendees and conveyed his government’s vision of providing quality education to every student in the nation over the past eight years. He emphasized that the students present had achieved remarkable ranks, surpassing even his own accomplishments as an IIT alumnus.

Recognizing the trend of students pursuing higher studies or jobs abroad, Arvind Kejriwal urged them to return to India, reminding them of the debt they owe to the country that had nurtured and enabled their success.

Addressing the audience, Delhi Education Minister Ms. Atishi congratulated the students, their parents, and the teachers. She noted, “When we had our first interaction in 2016, we had very few students, but now the numbers have tripled. The accomplishments of these students not only signify their individual success but also serve as motivation for thousands of other students studying in government schools to aspire for JEE or NEET exams.”

Piyush Jha, who achieved the 88th rank in NEET, expressed his gratitude to the Delhi government. He shared how he couldn’t afford a tablet for studying, but the Delhi government provided one to the students.

When asked about his study routine, Jibrail Alam, who secured the 91st rank in his category, mentioned that he used to study for 12-14 hours a day and also took coaching. As the son of a tailor, he has come a long way.

It is worth highlighting that among the 1,391 qualified students, 933 were girls, demonstrating the progress our country has made in promoting gender equality and empowerment. As the CM stated, prioritizing investments in individuals can pave the way for a more promising future for our nation.