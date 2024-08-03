Delhi: Child saved promptly after he fell into a sewer

A child had a miraculous escape, who could have got injured after he was promptly saved by his parents and people nearby as he fell into a sewer, which was covered by a ply-board in South Delhi’s Defence Colony area.

According to police, it was on Friday that a PCR call stating that “a child has fallen into the sewer,” was received at the Police Station of Defence Colony.

Police staff immediately reached the location, where the caller explained that while she was taking her child to school, they reached the place where they were about to get down from the vehicle.

Advertisement

A sewer lid was allegedly covered with a ply-board, which the 8-year-old boy stepped on and it broke.

She added that as the boy stepped on it, the ply-board broke, causing him to fall into the pit. However, the kid was promptly rescued with the help of people, while the mother held on to her kid’s hand.

The boy’s father, while speaking to a news agency, said: ”The pit was deep. So I had to lie down on the road and pull him out…It didn’t rain yesterday; had it rained, it would have overflowed. There was a plyboard on the sewer but its cover was lying there too. The cover was not broken; it didn’t have any cracks either…After being pulled out, I took my child to AIIMS where he remained for 7-8 hours. He was examined there. He is still jittery; he woke up scared 2-3 times at night…There was chest-deep water in the sewer.”

The father has also expressed concerns that several other children come to school on their own, and had someone else fallen like this, then who would have rescued him.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt has also expressed concern over the matter, and has said that he will take this up to the concerned authorities.

Dutt has also alleged that there are a couple of more instances of alleged negligence in desilting that he has noticed, which he will bring up before authorities.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a mother and her 2.5 year old son died in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar phase 3 after falling into an open drain which was water logged.