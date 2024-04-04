Delhi BJP chief objects to Kejriwal’s photo with that of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party ((AAP) for placing Arvind Kejriwal’s photograph between those of Dr B R Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva demanded immediate removal of the picture.

Accusing the AAP of hurting people’s sentiments by placing Kejriwal’s photo in the middle of the photos of the two national heroes, he said Aam Aadmi should be ashamed of the offensive act.

By doing so, the BJP leader said the AAP had insulted the two patriots by placing their photos alongside a corruption accused.

Advertisement

He alleged that the AAP has been constantly degrading the political decorum by allowing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Mrs. Sunita Kejriwal to sit and issue political messages from the official room and chair of the chief minister of Delhi.

Expressing surprise at the offensive act, Delhi BJP spokesman Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised AAP Minister Atishi for expecting immediate action on a complaint against the posters put up by the Election Commission which means she is indirectly accusing the EC of bias.

He also hit out at the AAP leader over her silence for two days on the defamation notice sent to her by the Delhi BJP over insulting words, while she expects immediate action from the EC.