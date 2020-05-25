The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Given that India is a fast developing country, the pandemic is a severe blow to its ambitious youth and those already at the bottom of the socio-economic strata. With over 1.25 lakh confirmed cases and 4,000 deaths, the country is now among the top-10 worst affected coronavirus countries.

In an attempt to beat the pandemic in the country, the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is underway and given that the number of COVID-19 positive cases have only increased in the recent past, the chances of the lockdown being lifted seem bleak as of now. The masses are being repeatedly told and educated about social distancing and self-isolation.

However, BJP MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has allegedly broken the social distancing norms by playing a game of cricket. A video featuring Tiwari playing cricket is doing the rounds on social media. The game was being played at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district and visuals reportedly show that social distancing norms were not being strictly followed at a time when the country continues to struggle against the dreaded virus.

Defending his actions, Tiwari stated that the Ministry in Health Administration (MHA) has already allowed the opening of stadiums without crowds.

“Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed,” the notification issued by the MHA read. Following the notification, various reports claiming that the BCCI might allow its players to train outdoors had also emerged.

Tiwari claimed that he followed all the social distancing and lockdown guidelines in place to combat COVID-19.

“I have always followed social distancing, lockdown norms. MHA permitted opening of stadiums without spectators. Based on that, I went there and played. All norms were followed,” Manoj Tiwari said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Multiple media reports claim that neither did Tiwari wear a mask nor did he maintain a safe distance as he clicked selfies with people present at the venue.