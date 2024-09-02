Delhi BJP calls for anti-mosquito drive citing rising cases of Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written to the Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi on Monday, drawing her attention towards the rise in the cases of vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya in the city.

In the letter to the mayor, Kapoor pointed out that over 600 cases of Dengue have been recorded in August, and speculated that a similar number might have gone unreported being treated privately, he mentioned.

Similarly, there have been around 250 serious cases of Malaria, and around 36 Chikungunya cases on record, the BJP leader added.

Kapoor called it regrettable that with mosquito breeding related diseases on the rise, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken no steps to prevent their spread, he alleged.

He alleged that MCD’s anti-Malaria centres don’t have in store sufficient quantities of insecticides required for spraying, and therefore no local spraying or door to door checking is taking place, he claimed.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said based on past experience, September and October have been dreaded, with a high number of Dengue cases, including many of them fatal, have been reported in the past.

The BJP leader urged the mayor to take the issue seriously, and begin a mass anti- Dengue, anti Mosquito Drive across Delhi immediately.