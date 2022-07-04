Delhi Assembly passes bill to hike salary of MLAs

The Delhi Assembly passed the bill seeking hike in salary and allowances of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker, deputy speaker and the Opposition leader.

On the first day of the two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday the AAP government tabled five bills to increase the salaries and allowances. Delhi Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Gahlot introduced five amendment bills to increase the salaries and allowances of ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, the leader of Opposition, chief whip and the members of the assembly.

After the bills get the clearance of the President of India, the members of the Delhi Assembly will get a salary of Rs 90,000 per month. The AAP government has increased the salary from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. There will also be an increase in many allowances which will raise the salary to Rs 90,000 per month from the existing Rs 54,000.

“A bill to increase the salaries of MLAs, ministers, Speaker and LoPs has been passed in the Delhi Assembly today. For the last 11 years, MLAs were getting a salary of Rs 12,000, which has now been increased to Rs 30,000…. total salary will be Rs 90,000,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told media persons after the Assembly session.

He said the Delhi government had already passed the bill, but the Centre had raised a few objections to it seven years ago.

“A lot of discussions on this have been done in the last seven years. The Central government had a few objections seven years ago; after incorporating their suggestions, Delhi Assembly has once again passed this bill and hopes for the Centre to pass it,” he added.

The AAP government had sent the proposal in August last year to increase the salary which was approved by the Centre in May this year. The LG also gave the nod for the proposal last month which has made the way clear for tabling the bill in the Assembly.