‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to boost tourism industry in country: Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Yesso Naik inaugurated South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE)-2022, a three-day expo event at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida on Wednesday.

The Minister echoed the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the tourism industry in the country.

Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B exhibition organiser, launched the exhibition where over 36,000 industry buyers and trade visitors across many industry verticals. Many travel planners and corporate travel agents graced the occasion. The tourism industry experts shared valuable insights on the massive revival potential of the tourism industry.

SATTE has received immense support from the Ministry of Tourism, National and International Tourism Boards, Indian and International Travel and Trade associations and organisations, amongst others.

Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and others marked their presence at the expo.

International destinations like Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius Tourism Authority, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, Utah, Kazakhstan, Visit Brussels, Miami, Zimbabwe, Los Angeles and many more have been exhibited at the expo. The event also got a great response from private players.

On the occasion, Shripad Yeso Naik said, “SATTE has become the leading travel and tourism exhibition in more than two decades of its existence. It is a hub of idea and knowledge sharing between enterprising, creative minds and simultaneously coming up with well-crafted solutions to accelerate growth in the travel-tour industry. It has garnered huge support from diversified industries and international and national travel boards. An event of this magnitude is happening in India with humongous foreign participation and footfalls.”

He further added, “The travel and tourism industry is one of the world’s largest economic sectors. It has witnessed a huge spurt of growth in the post-pandemic period and is set to continue the momentum and continue on its path of revival.”

Informa Markets in India Managing Director Yogesh Mudras said, “The tourism industry is a mode of recovery from the after-effects of Covid-19 and India is open to business and travel. Exhibitions like SATTE will play a crucial role in a growth-oriented attitude among the stakeholders and industrial communities.”

Mudras also mentioned the role the exhibition would play in furthering the goal of the prime minister. “It will also strengthen the vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’ as postulated by the Government. We are optimistic about the future growth trends and want to be a torchbearer in the tourism revival talks. Equitable and sustainable growth and greater integration of newer technology solutions are objectives that need to be attained by the tourism industry,” he added.