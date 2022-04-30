Defence Ministry procurements through GeM cross Rs. 15,000 crore

Procurement orders by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) through the Government e-Market (GeM) portal have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore for the Financial Year 2021-22.

It is a jump of more than 250 percent over the last financial year.

In a short span since its inception, the MoD embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path. Despite multiple challenges on the ground, the results have been astounding. The MoD contributed significantly to the Government’s vision of promoting digitization and transparency in consonance with Digital India.

The GeM was started in August 2016 to revamp the old tender process and bring greater probity and transparency in government procurement through digitization.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a one-stop portal to facilitate online procurement of common use Goods & Services required by various Government Departments, Organizations, and PSUs. GeM was launched to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in public procurement. It provides the tools of e-bidding, reverses e-auction, and demand aggregation to facilitate the government users to achieve the best value for their money.

The purchases through GeM by Government users have been authorized and made mandatory by the Ministry of Finance by adding a new Rule No. 149 in the General Financial Rules, 2017.