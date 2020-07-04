A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh to meet the injured soldiers, which eventually came in questions over social media website alleging it to be an ‘orchestrated’ visit the Ministry of Defence gave clarifications on Saturday.

“There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to General Hospital at Leh on July 3,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“It’s unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how Armed Forces are treated. Armed Forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel. It’s clarified that said facility is part of Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is part of Gen Hospital complex,” it addded.

Yesterday, after addressing the soldiers deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PM Modi had met the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash last month on June 15.

“The injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location,” it said.

“The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations,” PM Modi had said yesterday while addressing the troops.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan valley on the night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight.