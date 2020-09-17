Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the fourth day of Rajya Sabha will address the House on the India-China stand-off.

Reports suggest that he will take a couple of questions from Opposition MPs.

The development comes days after his address in the Lok Sabha on the issue.

In his address to the Lok Sabha, he said, “India and China border issue remains unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on the border.”

He said, “China doesn’t recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principals.”

“Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations,” Rajnath Singh said.

“We have told China through diplomatic channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements,” he said.

“Violent conduct of Chinese troops is a violation of all past agreements. Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders,” the minister said.

“China has mobilised a huge number of Army battalions and armaments along LAC and inner areas. There’re many friction points in eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La, Pangong Lake’s north and south banks. Indian Army has made counter deployments in these areas,” Rajnath Singh said.

“I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation,” he said.