Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in Sikkim to dedicate the 19.85 Km Alternate Alignment of the National Highway 310 from km 0.00 to km 19.350 to the Nation.

Necessitated due to the previous alignment having seen extensive damages due to sinking and other natural hazards, the road serves as an important link to bolster defence preparedness in the Nathula Sector in particular and in the whole of East Sikkim in general.

The Defence Minister, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, complimented the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its unwavering commitment towards delivering outstanding quality infrastructure in record time and optimal costs.

He enumerated the Government’s drive towards progressing infrastructure development in far-flung areas not only enhance defence preparedness but also fostering socio-economic development of the region. Reiterating the Centre’s resolve to speed up infrastructure development in align with Prime Minister’s Act North-East policy, the Minister highlighted the pace at which construction of the alternate alignment, was facilitated over the last two years.

Emphasising that tourism is the main bulwark of the state’s economy, Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang brought out the positive impact the new alignment that will be boosting tourism as well as the socio-economic development of the state. The Chief Minister was highly appreciative of the BRO and the Central Government for completing the road expeditiously.

The BRO over the last some years has undertaken an unprecedented expansion of its capabilities through technology infusion in material, equipment and construction techniques.