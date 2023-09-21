Def Minister Rajnath takes Adhir Ranjan’s challenge, says, “Have full courage to talk on China”

Rajnath Singh the union defence minister said on Thursday reacting to the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha that he is fully confident to speak on the issue pertaining to China.

Earlier, Congress MP Chowdhury had taken a dig at the defence minister while speaking in the Parliament.

He had challenged him to talk about China. The BJP leader accepted the challenge and said, “I have full courage to talk about China. I am ready to talk about it.”

A debate began over Chowdhury’s question that disrupted the BJP leader’s speech in the Lower House (LS).

Both nations have been in a three-year-long tussle since both sides continue to hold multiple rounds of talks for the disengagement of troops in Galwan following a clash in June 2020.

China released its “standard map” on August 28. It showed the Aksai Chin region and the state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory.

Even Rahul Gandhi has been from time to time raising the issue of China and asking PM Modi whether his claims of not losing even an inch to China was true. Gandhi said the Ladakhis know that China has transgressed.” In the 2020 Galwan clash, India lost about 20 soldiers while claiming that 43 Chinese soldiers were also killed.