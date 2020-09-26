Actress Deepika Padukone is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Special Investigation Team on Saturday at the Evelyn Guest House in Colaba, Mumbai in connection with the drugs case.

The actress arrived for questioning today morning. Others, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will also be questioned today at the NCB office in Ballard Estate.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor also has arrived at NCB’s Ballard Estate for her questioning.

Actress Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash has also arrived at NCB’s Evelyn Guesthouse for further questioning. Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash is being questioned for the second time. She was questioned on Friday, September 25 and that went on for much longer than actress Rakul Preet Singh who was also being questioned.

The names have appeared in WhatsApp chats that have been retrieved from the phone of Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent agent, who was also questioned by NCB. The WhatsApp conversations pertained to allegedly indicating marijuana was bought for consumption.

The anti-drug agency’s whose primary mandate is to go after larger drug cartels and not individual consumers, have said that agency was questioning Bollywood A-listers to understand the network of supply through alleged consumers. It should also be noted that none of these actors have been named as accused in any drugs probe case, and are only being questioned.

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were named by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is in jail for charges of buying drugs.