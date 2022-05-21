Death anniversary of Moulvi Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone observed

A day-long bandh was observed in parts of Srinagar on Saturday to pay homage to Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversary. The bandh was called by Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Most shops in the downtown areas of Srinagar, including Nowhatta, Gojwara, and Rajouri Kadal remained shut, reports said. However, public transport was plying in these areas as well as in other parts of the city. Shops and business establishments in other parts of Srinagar remained open.

Security forces were deployed in strength in vulnerable areas to ward off any eventuality.

Abdul Gani Lone, a prominent Hurriyat leader, and father of People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, was assassinated in Srinagar in on 21 May 2002 during a rally to mark the death anniversary of the former Mirwaiz of Kashmir, Moulvi Mohammad Farooq.

Moulvi Farooq, the father of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was assassinated on 21 May 1990.

Meanwhile, paying tributes to his father, Sajad Lone said Abdul Gani Lone was killed for saying what he believed in. He knew he would be silenced. But that didn’t deter Lone sahib from speaking the truth. He had the farsightedness & vision of predicting what could happen. Those who opposed him then should at least now hang their heads in shame!

He tweeted: “Every year as 21st May approaches I start trembling. Those painful moments/memories— of a family receiving the Bullet-ridden body of their loved one. Those moments of helplessness follow you all your life”.

A commemorative meeting of the Peoples Conference took place today in which tributes were paid to Abdul Gani Lone and Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq.

Paying glowing tributes to its founder Abdul Gani Lone, PC stated, “His assassination exemplifies the pain and agony of the people of Kashmir and how the nefarious miscreants are out there to tarnish the hopes of peace and stability in the region for their own vested interests. He will continue to inspire the generations to come.”

Paying homage to the departed leaders, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah said the contributions of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq will be remembered for times to come and that he contributed greatly in serving the cause of Islam, education and public service in Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described them as torchbearers of the state’s struggle for political and social justice.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said, “Both the leaders had firm faith in dialogue and strived for promotion of harmony and strengthening of bonds among communities”.