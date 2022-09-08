Haryana CM asks police to deal with organised crime strictly

Deal with organised crime: Ensuring a good law and order situation is an important part of this process. Control on crime and favourable law and order situation also gives an impetus to the development of the state, as it encourages the public to invest their capital and energies in the state, said Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, directed the state police to take stricter actions against organised crime and tighten the noose on criminals. In a meeting held to review the crime, and law and order situation in the state, the CM said creating a safe environment for people in Haryana is the key priority for the state government.

सरकार बनने के पहले दिन से ही हम प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर गंभीरता से कार्य कर रहे हैं। राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था को और सुदृढ़ करने के उद्देश्य से आज चंडीगढ़ में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों को हर तरीके के गैर कानूनी कामों पर सख्ती से एक्शन के निर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/uoB1LPFqo9 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 8, 2022

Deal with organised crime

Ensuring a good law and order situation is an important part of this process. Control on crime and favourable law and order situation also gives an impetus to the development of the state, as it encourages the public to invest their capital and energies in the state, he added.

Highlighting the government policy of zero tolerance of crime, Khattar said that the police officers posted in the field should focus on preparing and implementing effective strategies against the gangsters, miscreants and drug peddlers.

“Police should scrupulously perform their duty without any pressure, only guided by law and public interest so as to instill the fear of law among the criminals and a sense of security among the law-abiding citizens,” he added.

While taking stock of the prevailing cyber-crime situation, the CM said that with passage of time, the modus operandi of various crimes has also changed. There have been a number of complaints related to cybercrime.

Regarding this, he directed Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal to strengthen the cyber infrastructure in order to curb increasing cyber offences. He asked the police to also organise special awareness programs in this regard.

The CM said that all field police units and the State Narcotics Control Bureau are working together to effectively deal with drug peddlers in the state. He also directed all the officers to maintain a special vigil on the security of women and take stern action against offenders in this regard. Other crime prevention areas such as gangsters, terrorism, most wanted criminals, cyber offences, traffic and road safety were also discussed.

Appreciating the initiatives of Haryana Police, the CM said the state police’s continuous action against criminals and anti-social elements has increased the public confidence. Carrying this forward, maximum police presence in the field should be ensured to deter criminal elements, he said.

Special operations should also be launched for the arrest of most wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers as well as for recovery of illegal weapons so that the crime rate can be further reduced in the state, said the Chief Minister.